Struggling sea turtle stuck between two rocks rescued by Florida first responders

A sea turtle has returned to the ocean after being rescued by first responders in South Florida.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a loggerhead sea turtle recently came ashore to lay eggs and tried to make it back to the water through a narrow path on the rocks, but got stuck.

Sgt. Brian Tison, Deputy Andrew Palmese, Deputy Jose Garcia, Martin County Fire Rescue, FWC, and Martin County residents quickly jumped in to help the mama turtle.

First responders say the turtle, which was stuck on the rocks between Santa Lucia Beach and the House of Refuge in Stuart, began to weaken after trying so hard to free herself.

Deputy Garcia, along with firefighters and FWC officers, began a full-scale rescue and were able to pull the turtle out.

MCSO says after her rescue, the turtle was safely released back into the water without incident.

