Students play unusual instruments at Tampa Music School

The Brief Students are learning music in a well-rounded way by playing unusual instruments at the Tampa Music School. From tissue box ukuleles, to egg-shaker maracas and overturned buckets as drums, students are learning that music can be made anywhere.



At Tampa Music School in Wesley Chapel, students aren’t just learning how to play traditional instruments, they're also getting creative with items you might find around the house.

It’s all part of a plan to make music more accessible and fun by letting the sounds of music take on a whole new beat.

What they're saying:

"Here at the school we teach one-on-one lessons. We do piano, violin, viola, drums, guitar, ukulele, bass, and voice, " Rocco Yeingst, General Manager, Tampa Music School said.

Students are learning music in a well-rounded way by playing unusual instruments at the Tampa Music School.

Yeingst wanted students to take music beyond the lesson room and into their homes.

"The DIY instruments are a way to help parents and families come up with solutions at home that can help them avoid screen time and give them options that are enriching while still being at home," Yeingst explained.

Students are learning music in a well-rounded way by playing unusual instruments at the Tampa Music School.

From tissue box ukuleles, to egg-shaker maracas and overturned buckets as drums, students are learning that music can be made anywhere.

"This table here, I mean you knock on the table, it makes a sound," said Yeingst. "That can definitely be a percussive instrument for sure."

READ: Serving others is a ‘family tradition’ for retired Marine

Big picture view:

The goal? Keep the music going even when the lesson is over.

"The point of doing them is just to show people that if they don't have instruments at home, there are always options to kind of get that extra enrichment at home," Yeingst said. And for students like Jahsiah King, it’s a rhythm worth repeating.

"Oh, it's fun. It's fun doing something different. Hopefully I can carry this into the bass guitar, get that same beat," King said.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Bryan Gray.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: