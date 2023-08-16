Students receive school supply donations from Amazon and Macy’s

Students have almost had a whole week back in the classroom. But with inflation, it can be challenging for families and teachers to make ends meet and prepare for the new year.

Thanks to two different partnerships, two schools in Hillsborough County got a significant gift to ensure they start the new year off right.

The principals at James Elementary School and Jennings Middle School say their students are a big part of their lives.

"This is what we are here for and what it’s all about," said Louis Murphy, the principal at James Elementary.

"It’s always great because you want kids to smile at school and be excited about school," said Latonya Anderson Rhodes, the principal at Jennings Middle School.

Both principals know that getting ready for the school year is expensive for parents and teachers.

Latonya Anderson Rhodes said, "they struggle every year to get the supplies they need for the school year."

That’s where their community partnerships come in.

Amazon donated $17,000 of supplies for 400 students at James Elementary School. Teachers also received items off their Amazon Wish Lists.

"I was taken back, shocked, ecstatic. I was a lot of different things," said Murphy.

At Jennings Middle School, Macy’s donated dozens of supplies collected from their employees.

"Donations like this help us kick off a great new year. It gives the kids a good jumping-off point for academic success," said Rhodes.

They hope it helps everyone start the new year on the right foot.

"It’s critical to have these items to move forward. James has had challenges academically and this will help us move forward to get them where they need to be," said Murphy.