Clearwater Marine Aquarium promises summer of peace, love and dolphins

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium has a new facility and is offering new experiences this summer.

It’s the summer of peace, love and dolphins at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

"Everything is glow. It’s psychedelic and fun. It’s chill and relaxed," stated Kelsey Long, director of media relations for Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

The aquarium calls the experience ‘Summer Glow’.

"It’s a really fun, exciting, laid-back environment here at the aquarium," Long said. "You can either go to a dance party or you can chill by the steel drums."

The aquarium says there is something new every weekend.

"We have a new kid’s exhibit in Mangrove Key where there are all sorts of new critters and animals for people to learn about.

Part of the summer’s ‘peace, love and dolphins’ theme is ‘Dolphintopia’. It’s an exhibit where guests can learn about dolphins throughout the ages and their relationship with humans.

The facility is also offering free 30-minute boat rides to see the views of Clearwater Bay.

"The animals are always here at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium and, of course, every visit contributes to their well-being, their food, their care," Long said.

‘Summer Glow’ activities happen every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through the end of July.

LINK: For more information visit www.cmaquarium.org/summer-glow.

