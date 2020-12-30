Sumter County COVID-19 vaccine distribution

As COVID-19 vaccines are distributed throughout the state of Florida, individual counties are beginning to release information about how and to whom the two-dose vaccine will be distributed.

In an executive order, Governor Ron DeSantis said the first phase of vaccine administration will prioritize long-term care facility residents and staff, persons 65 years of age and older, and health care personnel with direct patient contact.

The Florida Department of Health in Sumter County is currently offering COVID-19 vaccinations for the following people:

frontline healthcare workers

priority group 65 years old and older

those who have severe medical conditions, as determined by The Villages Health

What you'll need to be vaccinated in Sumter County:

an appointment. Starting January 4, 2021, appointments can be made by calling 352-569-3102

proof of identification, including name, age, and address

to be in Sumter County 28 days after the first dose, to receive the second dose

review the pre-vaccination checklist: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/downloads/pre-vaccination-screening-form.pdf

Advertisement

After verifying you have an appointment by calling 352-569-3102, residents can receive the first dose of the two-dose vaccine at the Bushnell health department office, located at 415 E Noble Avenue.

The Department of Health - Sumter County said medical personnel who are currently taking care of COVID-19 patients and who will participate in a "mass vaccination event at a future date" are currently being offered the vaccine. Sumter County said it received 2,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine and officials are working with The Villages Health to offer vaccination to these medical practices.

Sumter County said a select number of patients who have severe medical conditions will be able to be vaccinated sooner, as determined by doctors at The Villages Health.

LINK: COVID-19 vaccine distribution information in Tampa Bay area counties

COVID-19 Vaccines in Florida:

On December 23, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Executive Order 20-315, which states: During this first phase of vaccine administration, all providers administering any COVID-19 vaccine shall only vaccinate the following populations:

Long-term care facility residents and staff;

persons 65 years of age and older;

and health care personnel with direct patient contact.

Hospitals, however, also may vaccinate persons who they deem to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.

Governor DeSantis also announced that in addition to hospitals, county health departments will begin vaccinating individuals 65 and older in the coming weeks as supply permits. Each county health department will work directly with their community partners to notify the community when vaccine doses are available and will provide information about what will be needed to register for vaccination.

Florida has launched a COVID-19 Vaccine Report that will be updated daily at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov. This report includes a breakdown of who has received the vaccine by age, race, sex and county.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map