Sunday services change, generosity remains the same amid coronavirus pandemic

Among the many closures throughout the past few weeks, churches across the Bay Area have also been forced to temporarily close their doors to help prevent any possible spread of COVID-19 throughout their congregation.

One of those churches locally is Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church. The empty pews lining the sanctuary is a strange sight for Pastor John DeBevoise, especially on a Sunday morning.

"We have four services on Sunday morning, three in the morning and a vesper service which is an evening service, and our average attendance would be 800 people at those services across the morning,” said DeBevoise.

DeBevoise began taking precautions weeks ago, giving his congregation the option of attending services virtually or in person. However, now the churches doors are completely closed to Sunday services as they are now all online.

"We're doing that not only every Sabbath but we're putting other content, Sunday School classes, Bible studies and programs for children as well,” explained DeBevoise.

Commands to social distance and not gather in groups larger than 10 people have forced many churches to temporarily close their doors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. But the closures are impacting congregations in more ways than one.

"Churches are supported by the generosity of the community and so when people are not able to be here physically, it's a real question of whether that generosity continues,” said DeBevoise.

But DeBevoise is still full steam ahead in his outreach ministries. He’s finding ways for people to donate food safely as some may need the help now more than ever.

"We're supporting the food pantry at the Bethel Ministry of Farm Workers here in Hillsborough County,” explained DeBevoise. “We have the fellowship hall Monday to Friday open here from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. It's an empty space. People are able to come in and leave those grocery bags and we can come get them and deliver them."

Despite the circumstances, his message remains positive.

"We try to remember challenges have been a part of the life of the faith community before and the neighborhood around us, and even as others had to creatively and with stamina and endurance walk through those chapters, we're trying to do the same thing,” said DeBevoise.

As of right now, Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church is planning to hold services online at least through Easter. They told FOX 13 that they are monitoring the situation and plan to re-open their doors once it is safe to do so.

