Suni Bell murder: Trial of 5 suspects in 4-year-old girl's shooting death begins Tuesday

The Brief Five men are standing trial in a Tampa courtroom for the murder of 4-year-old Suni Bell. The child died after prosecutors say the men fired dozens of bullets into a car on Aug. 22, 2021. Prosecutors say the shooting was "clearly a coordinated attack."



Five men charged in the 2021 shooting death of 4-year-old Suni Bell are standing trial in a Tampa courtroom.

The backstory:

Prosecutors say the child was riding in the backseat of a car driving down Hillsborough Ave. on Aug. 22, 2021, when three cars pulled up and fired about 40 shots into the vehicle.

Suni's mother and uncle survived, but the child later died at the hospital.

Pictured: Suni Bell.

Andrew Thompson, James Denson, Jaylen Bedward, Quadarious Hammond, and Zvante Sampson are charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

PREVIOUS: Justice for Suni Bell: 5 men arrested in connection with shooting death of 4-year-old Tampa girl

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors say the shooting was "clearly a coordinated attack," with surveillance video showing the moments leading to the shooting – which the state plans to show to the jury.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

In the years since the shooting, the Tampa Police Department mistakenly sent at least one of the vehicles involved to a junkyard, destroying evidence.

The defense will try to use that to claim the defendants were shot at first, but prosecutors say there's no evidence to corroborate that claim.

"There's going to be no evidence of anyone shooting from this vehicle. My feeling is even if an expert had a chance to examine that vehicle and say 'yes, that's a bullet hole. By God, that's a bullet hole.' I would move to exclude it without any corroborative evidence of when it occurred," prosecutor John Terry said during a recent court hearing.

"That's certainly not going to allow me to tell you that this other car, the one you want me to give an opinion on, is a bullet hole because he says in an affidavit ‘I cannot make that determination by a bullet hole,’" defense attorney Brian Gonzalez countered.

Defense attorneys also plan to question who actually fired shots into the vehicle.

RELATED: Report on killing of 4-year-old Suni Bell says child cried out for 'mommy' before she died

What's next:

Opening statements are scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Source: This story was written using information from Hillsborough County court records and previous FOX 13 News reports.