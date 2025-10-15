Super speeders learn that violating new law is a drag

The Brief A new state law allows law enforcement to arrest super speeders on the spot. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office ran an operation this weekend, catching two drivers traveling over 100 miles per hour. Each driver faces a mandatory fine and possible jail time in addition to traffic court consequences.



The State of Florida passed a law this year giving extra weight to law enforcement officers dealing with speeding drivers.

That law, House Bill 351, became known as the "Super Speeders" law as anyone caught driving more than 50 miles per hour over the speed limit qualifies for criminal charges in addition to a traffic citation.

What we know:

This past weekend, Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputies were running speeding enforcement operations when they caught two separate super speeders.

On Saturday, Deputy Alejandro Gamez caught one driver on U.S. Highway 27 and Hickory Branch Road.

That driver, identified as Saintila Nana Occeus, was traveling at 102 miles per hour in the northbound lane, according to Gamez.

When approached, Gamez found that Occeus had her daughter in the minivan with her. He spoke to her about how the speeding was a criminal charge and that she could be taken to jail. The decision was made to give her a court date and not to arrest her to allow her to take her daughter home.

On Sunday evening, Deputy Dalton Lister was running a similar operation on State Road 17 in Avon Park. He used a laser device to track the vehicle heading northbound at 106 miles per hour.

That area of SR 17 is posted with a 55 miles per hour limit, and Lister conducted a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as Larry Butler III. When asked, he stated that he was late driving to pick up his sister from work.

Butler was alone in the vehicle and was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle over 100 and threatening persons and property.

He was taken to the Highlands County Jail and his car was towed to the impound lot.

Both drivers arrested for super speeding face a $500 fine and up to 30 days in jail. They can also face suspension of their license depending on their driving history.

What's next:

Occeus appeared in court for her citation on Tuesday. The court allowed for her citation to be addressed today in court as she was technically 47 miles over the limit, not 50.

Butler appeared in court on Monday following his arrest. He was released on $250 bond and given a court date of October 29 for his arraignment on the criminal charges.