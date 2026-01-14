Expand / Collapse search
Rip Current Statement
from THU 4:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
4
Freeze Warning
from FRI 1:00 AM EST until FRI 9:00 AM EST, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, DeSoto County, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Hardee County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Highlands County
Cold Weather Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM EST until FRI 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Sumter County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hillsborough County, Polk County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Sarasota County, Pinellas County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, Inland Manatee County
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 1:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters

Winter Haven woman celebrating 111th birthday honored with special celebration

By
Published  January 14, 2026 10:45pm EST
Winter Haven
FOX 13 News
Winter Haven woman celebrates 111th birthday

Winter Haven woman celebrates 111th birthday

Family and friends celebrated as a Winter Haven woman celebrated her 111th birthday. Aaron Mesmer reports.

The Brief

    • Friends and family celebrated a Winter Haven woman on Wednesday as she turned 111 years old.
    • Loved ones, along with community leaders and local law enforcement, gathered at Vivo Healthcare to honor Gertrude Williams, a beloved resident with deep ties to the Winter Haven area.
    • Caregivers say the celebration reflects resilience, gratitude and the importance of community connection.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A Winter Haven woman who has lived through more than a century of history was honored on Wednesday with a celebration few ever reach.

Vivo Healthcare Winter Haven celebrated resident Gertrude Williams’ 111th birthday, with family, friends, caregivers, community members and local leaders recognizing a life defined by longevity, resilience and strong local roots.

READ: Brooksy at 100: A spunky sailor’s long voyage from War to Wisdom

What we know:

Williams is considered a living piece of Winter Haven history, having witnessed decades of change while remaining closely connected to the community around her. Staff members describe her milestone birthday as more than a number, calling it a celebration of relationships, perseverance and gratitude.

Several of Williams’ cousins traveled from Connecticut to surprise her.

"I held [the tears] as long as I could. If they hadn't come in here, I wouldn't have cried," Williams told FOX 13.

MORE: Bok Tower Gardens president to retire after nearly 40 years, talks lasting legacy

Williams says her faith is the secret to her long life. She has made a long-lasting impact on her church, even after she turned 100. 

"Trust in God. That's the only [secret]," she said.

What they're saying:

Caregivers say her story reflects the values of a life well lived, and the impact one person can have across generations.

Kelly R. Terwilliger, BSW, account executive for Concierge Home Care, said the celebration highlights the character of the community itself.

"Mrs. Williams represents the heart of our community," Terwilliger said, prior to the celebration. "Turning 111 is an incredible achievement, and celebrating her life alongside those who serve and protect our community reflects the values of respect, connection, and compassion that Winter Haven stands for."

The Source: Information in this article comes from Vivo Healthcare Winter Haven and interviews with Williams, her cousins and friends.

Winter HavenHeartwarming News