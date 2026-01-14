Winter Haven woman celebrating 111th birthday honored with special celebration

The Brief Friends and family celebrated a Winter Haven woman on Wednesday as she turned 111 years old. Loved ones, along with community leaders and local law enforcement, gathered at Vivo Healthcare to honor Gertrude Williams, a beloved resident with deep ties to the Winter Haven area. Caregivers say the celebration reflects resilience, gratitude and the importance of community connection.



A Winter Haven woman who has lived through more than a century of history was honored on Wednesday with a celebration few ever reach.

Vivo Healthcare Winter Haven celebrated resident Gertrude Williams’ 111th birthday, with family, friends, caregivers, community members and local leaders recognizing a life defined by longevity, resilience and strong local roots.

What we know:

Williams is considered a living piece of Winter Haven history, having witnessed decades of change while remaining closely connected to the community around her. Staff members describe her milestone birthday as more than a number, calling it a celebration of relationships, perseverance and gratitude.

Several of Williams’ cousins traveled from Connecticut to surprise her.

"I held [the tears] as long as I could. If they hadn't come in here, I wouldn't have cried," Williams told FOX 13.

Williams says her faith is the secret to her long life. She has made a long-lasting impact on her church, even after she turned 100.

"Trust in God. That's the only [secret]," she said.

What they're saying:

Caregivers say her story reflects the values of a life well lived, and the impact one person can have across generations.

Kelly R. Terwilliger, BSW, account executive for Concierge Home Care, said the celebration highlights the character of the community itself.

"Mrs. Williams represents the heart of our community," Terwilliger said, prior to the celebration. "Turning 111 is an incredible achievement, and celebrating her life alongside those who serve and protect our community reflects the values of respect, connection, and compassion that Winter Haven stands for."