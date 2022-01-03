Supplies needed at mid-year back-to-school drive this weekend in Tampa

While there are many school supply drives before the school year starts, a Tampa organization wants to make sure students don’t run out of those supplies before the end of the year.

Positive Spin, which provides support for parents across Tampa Bay, is hosting a back-to-school supply event this weekend to help families replenish those supplies.

It will take place at the Rowlett Activity Center Saturday, January 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition to school supplies, there will be other resources available as well, including free immunizations, physicals and information for parents needing daycare or employment.

The event is free and open to the public.