Suspect arrested after shooting, killing man in Tampa, police say

A suspect was arrested for shooting and killing a man in the 7800 block of North Nebraska Avenue in Tampa on Saturday, according to officers.

The Tampa Police Department said 38-year-old Khanji Fairley was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

Officer said they responded to the area after receiving a call at around 5:50 p.m. that someone was shot. Once they arrived, a man was found with a gunshot wound in his upper body, investigators said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, TPD said.

Witnesses told police that Fairley and the victim got into a verbal altercation that turned physical. Authorities said during the fight, Fairley shot the man and fled the scene before officers arrived.

Officers followed up on leads and were able to find and arrest the suspect.

The investigation into the homicide remains active, Tampa police said.