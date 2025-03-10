Suspect arrested in deadly Zephyrhills shooting

The Brief Joel Heredia, 39, has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Zephyrhills. Deputies said Heredia got into an argument with the victim before the shooting occurred. It is unclear what the two men were arguing about before the shooting.



One man is dead, and another is behind bars after deputies say an argument turned deadly on Sunday.

What we know:

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, two men who knew each other got into an argument that escalated.

That’s when deputies say Joel Heredia, 39, shot the other man.

Joel Heredia mugshot courtesy of the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said Heredia left the scene before law enforcement officers arrived, but he was later arrested and charged with second-degree homicide and felon in possession of a firearm.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the two men were arguing about before the shooting.

