Suspect arrested in deadly Zephyrhills shooting
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - One man is dead, and another is behind bars after deputies say an argument turned deadly on Sunday.
What we know:
According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, two men who knew each other got into an argument that escalated.
READ: 2nd suspect in Gulfport teen killing turns herself in, other suspect appears before judge: SPPD
That’s when deputies say Joel Heredia, 39, shot the other man.
Joel Heredia mugshot courtesy of the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Deputies said Heredia left the scene before law enforcement officers arrived, but he was later arrested and charged with second-degree homicide and felon in possession of a firearm.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what the two men were arguing about before the shooting.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
