Florida man caught on camera attacking victim with box cutter arrested within minutes: LCSO

A Florida man was arrested minutes after using a box cutter to stab another man at a Bonita Springs Racetrac, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

The attack and arrest were caught on camera.

READ: Wanted Florida man arrested after taunting Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd online: ‘You done messed up'

The sheriff's office says the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Joel Duron, approached the victim while he was inside the gas station grabbing food. Duron punched, grabbed and stabbed the victim with a box cutter, according to deputies.

After the attack, authorities say Duron left the scene but was found a few minutes later on Furlong Street in Bonita Springs.

What we know:

He was immediately detained and then arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to officials.

The sheriff's office says Duron has a lengthy criminal history of battery, grand theft, and trespassing.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said why Duron attacked the victim.

READ: Former Florida resort manager accused of stealing $110K in scheme: Affidavit

What they're saying:

"In less than 2 hours, my team put in the necessary work that led to this violent criminal going behind bars, where he belongs," stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. "I am proud to say we have an incredibly dedicated team of deputies and detectives who always put the safety of our community first."