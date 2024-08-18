At least three injured at Spring Hill shooting, Hernando Sheriff says person of interest is in custody

Hernando County Sheriff Nienhuis says the person of interest has been taken into custody in the shooting at the Mariner Cay Apartments in Spring Hill around 7:40 tonight.

The sheriff says there were five people in a car when the shooter started firing, injuring at least three people in the vehicle. The driver then fled to the Mariner Commons shopping center to get help. Officials say the three victims have been taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are not being released at this time.

Authorities evacuated the Publix as a precaution.

We were told Hernando deputies have also arrested two others who were with the person of interest.

We will continue to follow this story and will bring you any updates as they become available.