Suspect in Brooksville homicide arrested, deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect involved in a Brooksville homicide on Thursday night.
According to HCSO, it received a 911 call around 10:15 p.m. regarding a medical emergency at the community’s entrance on Cortez Boulevard.
Fire crews on the scene say what was initially believed to be a medical call was actually a criminal act.
HCSO says deputies arrived shortly afterward.
An adult man was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
Detectives initially identified 23-year-old Jeremy Jason Patterson as a person of interest in the homicide, but later said he is a suspect and should be considered armed and dangerous.
He was taken into custody on Friday night without incident, according to detectives.