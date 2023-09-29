Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in Brooksville homicide arrested, deputies say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Hernando County
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect involved in a Brooksville homicide on Thursday night. 

According to HCSO, it received a 911 call around 10:15 p.m. regarding a medical emergency at the community’s entrance on Cortez Boulevard. 

Photo courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

Fire crews on the scene say what was initially believed to be a medical call was actually a criminal act. 

HCSO says deputies arrived shortly afterward. 

An adult man was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.  

Detectives initially identified 23-year-old Jeremy Jason Patterson as a person of interest in the homicide, but later said he is a suspect and should be considered armed and dangerous. 

He was taken into custody on Friday night without incident, according to detectives. 