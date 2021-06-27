Suspect in Florida cop shooting was heavily armed when arrested, police say

When multiple law enforcement agencies — local, state and federal — converged on a wooded area off of Smith James Road in eastern DeKalb County, they allegedly found a heavily-armed Othal Wallace in a secluded treehouse.

Wallace was the subject of a multi-day manhunt that spanned Florida and Georgia after he's accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer in the head. That officer, Jason Raynor, was in critical condition on Saturday, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young described the tactical equipment, including flashbangs, and weapons found on the property, which apparently is affiliated with the ‘Not F-ing Around Coalition,’ or NFAC.

"Rifle plates, body armor, two rifles, two handguns and several boxes of ammunition were also in the treehouse," he said. "Other weapons were also located in the main residence."

A state SWAT team executed Wallace's arrest warrant, assisted by the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Homeland Security Investigations, Dekalb County Police Department and Daytona Beach Police Department. No law enforcement agents or officers were injured during the arrest.

Wallace allegedly gave an ominous statement to law enforcement when they apprehended him with Raynor's handcuffs:

"You guys know who I am. You know what I'm capable of and it could have been a lot worse. That was his statement," Wallace said, according to Young.

Multiple agencies confirmed Wallace attempted to change his appearance by cutting his hair.

Law enforcement discovered four other people on the property, police said.

FOX 35 News Staff contributed to this report.

