Suspect in murder of 80-year-old Tampa woman arrested, deputies say

article

The man accused of fatally shooting an 80-year-old woman in Tampa earlier in the week was arrested, deputies announced Friday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said 61-year-old Timmy Allen Keene was located and booked in Polk County Jail. Information on the events leading up to his arrest was not provided.

The deadly shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies responded after neighbors dialed 911 to report shots fired.

PREVIOUS: Hillsborough deputies search for man accused of killing 80-year-old Tampa woman

Deputies did not specify Keene's relationship with the victim, who was not identified.

