Suspect on the run after Hernando County shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized: HCSO

Residents in a Spring Hill neighborhood are being asked to take precautions after a suspect shot and killed one person and wounded another early Wednesday morning and fled the scene.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to a home on Marquette Street shortly before 5 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, investigators say they found two adults suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim died at the scene and the second victim was taken to an area trauma center.

Deputies say an unknown suspect is on the loose. They are working to determine whether the suspect is a man or a woman and if they fled the scene on foot or in a vehicle.

Investigators outside a deadly shooting scene in Hernando County.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis told FOX 13 that the shooting could be qualified as part of a home invasion.

He said he does not believe it was a random act and added that the suspect or suspects likely left the area.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477 or submit a tip online at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com. Tipsters will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward.