'Armed and dangerous' suspect on the run after shooting at HCSO deputy during traffic stop

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who they say shot at a deputy at least eight times during a traffic stop Sunday morning.

According to HCSO, Deputy Geovanny Rodriguez, 29, was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle without a tag around 5 a.m. near 43rd Street and Skipper Road. The vehicle stopped and when the deputy got out of the patrol car, the suspect shot at him at least eight times.

The deputy was uninjured and returned gunfire as the suspect fled, according to HCSO.

The vehicle traveled about a quarter of a mile down Skipper Road and then the suspect got out and fled on foot.

The suspect was in a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee that is believed to have been stolen on Wednesday, October 27, during an armed carjacking in the Brandon area.

"We are just thankful our deputy is safe today," said Chief Deputy Donna Lusczynski. "This type of violence towards our deputies will not be tolerated in our community. We are asking anyone with any information to please come forward."

At this time, deputies do not have a description of the suspect, but the person is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle or the deputy-involved shooting is asked to contact the HCSO at (813) 247-8200.

