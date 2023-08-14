Suspected burglar found hiding in Lakeland attic, PCSO says

article

A man was found hiding in a Lakeland attic on Saturday night after witnesses called deputies about a burglary.

Around 10 p.m. deputies say they were notified about a home robbery near Longfellow Boulevard and Colonial Avenue that was in progress.

Deputies say when they arrived, the suspect, 26-year-old Aaron Stover, was still inside the home. They say they surrounded the property until a K9 unit arrived.

Officials say they announced their presence once the K9 unit was there and told Stover to exit or the K9 unit would be sent inside.

Stover did not respond, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they went inside and found Stover hiding in the attic.

Authorities say that Stover was in possession of methamphetamine and had a warrant out of Osceola County for grand theft auto and a warrant out of Hillsborough County for driving while his license was suspended and providing a false name to law enforcement officers.

Stover was arrested and additionally charged with burglary of a residence, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and resisting without violence, according to PCSO.