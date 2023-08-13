North Port Police investigating armed robbery at W. Price Blvd Dollar General

article

The North Port Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place at the Dollar General at 3085 W. Price Blvd on Sunday morning.

Police say the incident occurred shortly after 11:00 a.m.

According to authorities, an unknown black male wearing a mask waved a gun at the clerk and demanded cash from the register.

The suspect fled on foot, possibly north bound on Cranberry Blvd, with an unknown amount of money, police said.

Police are saying to avoid the area if possible.

Anyone with any information about this incident is being asked to call 941-429-7300.