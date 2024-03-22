Suspect search underway after carjacking and crash involving medical response SUV: FHP

A man is on the run after carjacking a medical response SUV and leading Hillsborough County deputies on a chase, then crashing, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says an American Medical Response (AMR) supervisor came upon a pickup truck that had crashed around 2 a.m. Friday on the southbound I-75 exit ramp to I-4. Troopers say that truck was later found to be stolen.

According to investigators, one man ran from the crash site while a second man jumped into the AMR Chevy Tahoe and drove off. The supervisor was able to escape without injury.

Troopers say HCSO deputies spotted the SUV on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., then gave chase before losing sight of the vehicle. The SUV was found crashed off MLK minutes later, with an in-car camera system alerting authorities to the location.

The camera also captured video of the suspect as he got away, including one clip showing him breaking a laptop by folding it backwards, then throwing it out the window.

Another clip released by FHP shows the final seconds before the crash.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the Highway Patrol at *FHP, or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

Photo Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Photo Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Photo Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Photo Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol