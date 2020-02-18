Suspected driver in St. Pete hit-and-run arrested in Tennessee

Police in St. Pete say they’ve arrested the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead earlier this month.

Brendan Markeith Hawkins died back on February 8 when he collided with a car that made a left turn in front of his motorcycle on 5th Avenue S.

The car, seen only in grainy surveillance video, left the scene of the crash. Police later identified the vehicle as a red Hyundai or Honda.

Now, police say they tracked the car down to the Memphis, Tennessee area. They identified Keith Eric White Jr. as the driver; he was taken into custody by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office on Sunday.

Photo via SPPD

White, 39, will be extradited back to Pinellas County.