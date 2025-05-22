Suspected DUI driver arrested following bicycle crash in Sarasota

The Brief A bicyclist was hit by a suspected DUI driver on Wednesday afternoon in Sarasota. The crash happened on Bahia Vista Street and Kaufman Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. Rafael Mas Castellanos, 23, and arrested for felony fleeing the scene with serious injury, reckless driving, DUI (marijuana), and no operator’s license.



A bicyclist is in critical condition and a man who deputies say was under the influence of marijuana is behind bars following a collision in Sarasota on Wednesday afternoon.

The backstory:

Troopers say Rafael Mas Castellanos, 23, was traveling west on Bahia Vista Street, approaching Kaufman Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. when he ran a red light and slammed into a 61-year-old man on a bike who was in a marked crosswalk.

Post-impact, troopers say Castellanos and his 16-year-old passenger got out of the vehicle.

Then, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, Castellanos got back in the car while the teenage passenger ran away.

Troopers later located Castellanos and arrested him for felony fleeing the scene with serious injury, reckless driving, DUI (marijuana), and no operator’s license.

The crash is under investigation.

