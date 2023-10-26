Suspected Pinellas County bank robber confesses to crime, deputies say

article

A transient has been arrested after deputies say he robbed a bank in Pinellas County on Wednesday.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Eric Delano Timmons entered the Wells Fargo Bank located at 1101 Pasadena Avenue South in South Pasadena shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Once inside the bank, deputies say Timmons approached the teller and handed her a note demanding money.

Detectives say Timmons was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank.

According to PCSO, deputies located Timmons about five minutes later and arrested him.

Detectives say Timmons confessed to the crime.

Timmons was charged with one count of robbery.

The robbery is still under investigation.