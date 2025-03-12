Suspected Polk County swan thief arrested again in South Carolina: 'He ran into trouble,' Grady Judd says

The Brief Jordan Montoya, 27, faces more charges after he was arrested again in South Carolina, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. Montoya and a second man, Alfredo Casanova, are accused of stealing two swans and their eggs from a mobile home community. Judd says Montoya bonded out of jail and violated the terms of his release by traveling out of state.



Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says one of two men accused of stealing swans from a mobile home community has been arrested again, this time in South Carolina.

Swan theft investigation

The backstory:

Jordan Montoya, 27, and Alfredo Casanova, 29, are suspected of stealing two swans, named Sterling and Luna, along with their eggs from the Highland Village Mobile Home Park on West Brannen Rd. in February.

The swans and their eggs were later found in South Florida. Both suspects turned themselves in late last month, the sheriff's office said.

‘Raspert’ arrested again

Dig deeper:

In a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday, Judd said Montoya bonded out of jail and traveled to Horry County, South Carolina, violating the terms of his release since he wasn't supposed to leave Florida.

Montoya had an arrest warrant for escape out of Volusia County, as well, according to Judd.

Judd also referred to Montoya as a "raspert," a term he coined in 2015, At the time, he defined a raspert as: "A criminal. They're nasty; they're mean; they're conniving; they commit felonies and misdemeanors, and they aggravate the good people of the community."

"This guy's a problem, you know what I'm saying?" Judd said Wednesday. "Well, guess what? He ran into trouble."

According to Horry County Jail records, Montoya was booked on Tuesday evening and is being held there as of Wednesday morning.

"He ran, but he's just going to jail tired," Judd said.

