Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren confident he will win third term

Beaming with confidence, ousted State Attorney Andrew Warren says he is running for a third term and feels unstoppable.

"I know, and I’m confident voters are going to reelect me for third term," shared Warren.

It’s a big reversal from January when Warren said he wasn’t seeking reelection because he figured if you won in November, the governor would simply suspend him again. But two days later, an appeals court handed him a win—and that he says changed everything.

Pictured: Andrew Warren

"By affirming that the suspension was illegal and that the federal courts have the power to reinstate me, that decision made it clear the governor can’t just throw out an election for whatever bogus reason he invented. That opinion made it clear the will of the voters matters," said Warren.

It was back in August 2022, when the governor suspended the twice-elected Democrat for neglect of duty. The governor claimed Warren had a blanket policy, refusing to prosecute gender-affirming and abortion cases.

RELATED: Ousted Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren to seek re-election

He pointed to a pledge Warren signed as proof. Later, Warren took the governor to court and won, but the judge ruled he didn’t have the authority to reinstate him. Then in January, an appeals court disagreed and said the judge did have the power to give Warren his job back.

As the case works its way through the courts, Warren has no regrets and says his views on several issues including abortion haven’t changed.

"I’m proudly in favor of a woman’s right to choose, and I spoke out in support of a woman’s right to choose because I don’t believe prosecuting women, doctors, or nurses for private healthcare decisions actually makes our community safer," he explained.

Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez was appointed by DeSantis.

Warren's Republican challenger is Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez. The governor appointed her after sidelining Warren.

Lopez says unlike Warren, her office is tough on crime and gets justice for crime victims.

READ: Hillsborough County Commissioners hold hearing on Community Investment Tax referendum

"They have seen the difference that my style of leadership makes. The boots on the ground, getting things done and keeping our community safe," shared Lopez.

But first, Warren will have to defeat Democratic candidate Elizabeth Martínez Strauss who is also vying for the job. She jumped into the race in February and has been gaining support.

Pictured: Elizabeth Martínez Strauss

"I want this. I’m passionate about it, and I’m qualified," said Strauss.

But Warren isn’t fazed by his opponents. He believes a third term is in his future.

"I was elected by the voters based on my vision, my values and my record of success, which includes making Hillsborough the safest county in the state," said Warren.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter