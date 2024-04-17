Hillsborough County Commissioners hold final hearing on Community Investment Tax referendum

Hillsborough County Commissioners will give their final approval on renewing the Community Investment Tax at a meeting on Wednesday.

The half-cent sales tax had been on the books for decades, raising over two billion dollars. But now, local school leaders are hoping voters will bring it back.

The Community Investment Tax originally passed almost 30 years ago. Money collected through it has been used for things like infrastructure, transportation, public safety, and even work on Raymond James Stadium.

Earlier this month, commissioners voted and approved the tax renewal to be put on the ballot this November, but some of them were a bit concerned that Hillsborough schools could be double-dipping, so to speak.

The district will have another tax referendum on the ballot to generate funding to raise salaries for teachers and other school support staff.

The compromise was decreasing the percentage of funding the school district will receive as part of this CIT. What started as 25% has been whittled down to 5%.

Superintendent Van Ayers says that's a little more than half of the funding needed for the projects they have planned for the next 15 years. He wants to make sure taxpayers know the two referendums may both be going to the district, but they fund completely separate areas.

"One is about operating costs with salaries, the other is with our capital needs and capital and the growth that we have and that need to build new schools," Ayers said. "So, now it's just got to do the math again and start to figure out what we can do on our end to make up for that shortfall."

The decreased percentage will send about $187 million to Hillsborough schools over the next 15 years.

A public hearing on the tax starts at 9 a.m. After that, it'll be time for taxpayers to weigh in on the ballot in November.