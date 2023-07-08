Expand / Collapse search

Suspicious Port Richey death under investigation, authorities say

By Fox 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:34PM
Pasco County
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: The Pasco Sheriff's Office 

PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Port Richey.

Authorities say just before 7 on Saturday morning; they responded to a deceased adult male inside a home on Westcott Dr.

READ: Two women have minor injuries after being hit by train in Tampa, deputies say

While the case started as a death investigation, police say that as the investigation continued, it became suspicious.

According to authorities, there is no threat to the public at this time.

More details will be provided as they become available. 