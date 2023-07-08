Suspicious Port Richey death under investigation, authorities say

article

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Port Richey.

Authorities say just before 7 on Saturday morning; they responded to a deceased adult male inside a home on Westcott Dr.

READ: Two women have minor injuries after being hit by train in Tampa, deputies say

While the case started as a death investigation, police say that as the investigation continued, it became suspicious.

According to authorities, there is no threat to the public at this time.

More details will be provided as they become available.