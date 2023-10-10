‘Swan fathers’ round up Lake Morton’s beloved birds for annual health exam

The 43rd annual 'Swan Roundup' got underway in Lakeland Tuesday morning as city employees headed out on Lake Morton to check on their beloved feathered friends.

It’s a staple event that residents come out to watch every year, and the whole process is a two-day ordeal.

Lakeland Parks and Recreation staff, also known as the ‘Swan Fathers’, spent Tuesday morning crouched on the bow of a small boat clutching a big net, zipping around to gently wrangle the swans in.

They are then confined in holding pens on the south side of the lake before veterinarians give them their annual physical exams on Wednesday.

The swans have a royal connection. In 1954, the entire local swan population died off and officials tried to fill the void for years, until one resident, who the city says, was living in England at the time, took matters straight to the top.

A 'Swan Father' tries to catch a Lakeland swan for its annual health checkup. Expand

Fast-forward to 1957, that's when the original mated pair of swans on Lake Morton were donated by the late Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom from her own royal flock.

As Lakeland’s swan flock grew, it became paramount to give the regal birds an annual health check.

The ‘Swan Roundup’ began in 1980 and has continued every year.

It costs about $10,000 per year to feed and care for Lakeland, and officials say, if it wasn’t for the generous support from My Pet’s Animal hospital, that cost would be much more because they offer their swan check-up services at no charge.

'Swan Fathers' on Lake Morton in Lakeland during the annual Swan Roundup.

On Wednesday, vets will give the swans shots, look them over for any possible health issues, and tell us, eye and feet injuries are common.

The event is also about keeping an eye on population control.

In recent years, the city has sold some of the swans when there's been too many, but say that won't be the case this year, because they counted a perfect 50.

Lakeland swans receive annual health checks.

The Lake Morton swans are a community staple with swan statues and figures everywhere throughout the city.

People come out here just to watch and interact with the birds, so the city wants to make sure they stay healthy and fit.