SWAT situation in Spring Hill ends peacefully after nearby residents were asked to stay indoors
SPRING HILL, Fla. - Officials in Hernando County say a barricaded individual in Spring Hill was taken into custody and the Monday night situation ended peacefully.
Initially, Hernando County deputies asked residents living on Sedgefield Avenue in Spring Hill to stay indoors while SWAT and crisis negotiation officers were in the area.
They said a wanted suspect barricaded themself inside. The individual has not been identified.
No other details were given.