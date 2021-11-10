Tampa-based lifestyle influencer's top 5 tips to easily refresh your home

Refreshing your home doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive – and it might be as simple as clicking "follow" on Lifestyle with Melonie Graves.

Graves is a Bay Area lifestyle influencer who has almost 200,000 online followers who scroll her feed for practical tips on reinventing spaces.

Graves says, "At the end of the day, do what makes you happy in your home."

She shared her top five tips to spruce up any home:

A fresh coat of paint

"Painting is a very practical and easy way to freshen up any space," Graves said.

She says you can even paint an old piece of furniture to give a room an entirely new look.

Updated lighting

Graves says light fixtures can make or break a room.

"Check places like Habitat Restore or Goodwill for gently used lighting at a fraction of the cost," she suggested.

Rearranging is free

Graves says the easiest way to freshen up a home without spending a dime is to rearrange the furniture.

"Some places can feel stale with the furniture placement being the same for years at a time," she said.

Graves suggested moving smaller pieces like end tables, or going big and moving a sofa or a bed to another side of the room.

Declutter and organize

"Sometimes it’s not about adding new things to a space, but taking away things that you no longer use."

Graves said it’s a good idea to declutter twice a year, once after the holiday season and once again in the summertime.

The rug ties the room together

Graves says to add an area rug for a big impact. Not only do they define a space, but they can totally transform the look and feel of any room.

"Don’t be afraid to get creative and really show your style!"

