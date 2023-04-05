Tampa based shipping crew honored for their heroic actions

article

Overseas Shipholding Group, a publicly traded energy transportation company headquartered in Tampa, recognized the heroic actions of its vessel, the Overseas Long Beach, today.

The vessel was on its way to Jacksonville from Corpus Christi when crew members noticed a ship in distress.

The vessel then changed course to provide assistance.

The ship in distress had 12 people onboard who appeared to be out of food, water, and in need of medical assistance.

With the help of the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Sector New Orleans, the crew launched a rescue mission.

The Overseas Long Beach was able to maneuver alongside the craft and transfer all passengers safely to the ship.

They had been at sea for 12 days and been without food for six to seven days.

Sam Norton, CEO and President of OSG, was proud of his crew.

"Captain Boldemann and the crew of the Overseas Long Beach did an excellent job of ship handling and upholding the customary law of the sea to help persons whose vessels are in distress," said Norton. " The actions of our Captain and his crew are exemplary and deserve praise. On behalf of the OSG Board of Directors, we want to express our gratitude and appreciation for the prompt, professional, and humane manner in which they handled this rescue."

On April first the 12 passengers were transported to a USCG cutter.

