Tampa Bay AirFest opens Friday at MacDill Air Force Base

Tampa Bay AirFest is back in action at the MacDill Air Force Base, with opening ceremonies kicking off on Friday morning.

The two-day event is expected to haul in upwards of 150,000 visitors to look to the skies on Friday and Saturday, and gates opened at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Demitri Pinto-Campana, 13, and his parents were among the first in a long line of cars Friday morning, hours ahead of the gates opening at MacDill Air Force Base.

"We are tired," Demitri's mom, Giavanna, told FOX 13 News as they waited in the dark. "We drove all the way from Boca Raton, so we got up early. We’ve had about maybe three hours of sleep!"

For Pinto-Campana, an 8th-grade student, the more-than 280-mile trip is worth the lack of sleep. "I’m excited to see the Rhino Demo Team, and then I can’t wait to see the Thunderbirds and get some pictures of those, and the A-10 Demo Team."

He's one of thousands of students from across Florida, fascinated by military aircraft, who will be watching the skies during the free, two-day event that will not happen again for another three years.

"My interest in aviation first came from the Internet when I saw videos and clips of airplanes," the rising freshman said. "I was like, 'Hey, this is really cool. Maybe I could be a pilot someday.' And just yesterday found out that I got into the aviation program in my high school."

Organizers at MacDill see Tampa AirFest as an event that inspires generations and fosters dreams.

"AirFest is a powerful reminder of the role such events play in shaping futures," wrote Senior Airman Michael Killian, 6th Air Refueling Wing. "It's a chance for parents to connect with their children over shared interests, for kids to dream of flying among the stars, and for the community to come together in celebration of human achievement and potential."

Opening Ceremonies will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will honor WWII heroes along with a community hero selected online by popular vote. To learn more about Tampa Bay Airfest, click here.