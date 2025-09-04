Tampa Bay area public schools see sharp enrollment decline
TAMPA, Fla. - School hallways in the Tampa Bay area are emptier than expected this fall.
Pinellas County Schools have already lost about 4,000 students compared to last year, and Hillsborough reports a more than 7,000 student decline from last year.
Because Florida funds public schools at $9,130 per student, even small enrollment drops lead to big budget hits. Pinellas reports about $23 million less in funding this year.
Dig deeper:
Union leaders are pointing to several factors that are leading to the decline:
- Population decline: Rising housing costs and fewer young families in Pinellas County.
- Homeschooling growth: Some companies are marketing at-home online programs to parents.
- State vouchers: Parents can use public funds for private schools, diverting students away from traditional classrooms.
What's next:
Districts may need to shuffle teachers to schools with higher enrollment. Some campuses could face closures if the trend continues.
The Source: This story is based on interviews with the presidents of the teachers’ unions in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, as well as public enrollment and funding data.