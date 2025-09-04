Tampa Bay area public schools see sharp enrollment decline

The Brief Thousands fewer students are enrolled in Tampa Bay area schools just weeks into the school year. District leaders said population decline, homeschooling and vouchers are driving the trend. Shrinking enrollment means millions less in funding — and some schools face tough cuts.



School hallways in the Tampa Bay area are emptier than expected this fall.

Pinellas County Schools have already lost about 4,000 students compared to last year, and Hillsborough reports a more than 7,000 student decline from last year.

Because Florida funds public schools at $9,130 per student, even small enrollment drops lead to big budget hits. Pinellas reports about $23 million less in funding this year.

Dig deeper:

Union leaders are pointing to several factors that are leading to the decline:

Population decline: Rising housing costs and fewer young families in Pinellas County.

Homeschooling growth: Some companies are marketing at-home online programs to parents.

State vouchers: Parents can use public funds for private schools, diverting students away from traditional classrooms.

What's next:

Districts may need to shuffle teachers to schools with higher enrollment. Some campuses could face closures if the trend continues.