Tampa Bay area public schools see sharp enrollment decline

By
Published  September 4, 2025 9:50pm EDT
Education
The Brief

    • Thousands fewer students are enrolled in Tampa Bay area schools just weeks into the school year.
    • District leaders said population decline, homeschooling and vouchers are driving the trend.
    • Shrinking enrollment means millions less in funding — and some schools face tough cuts.

TAMPA, Fla. - School hallways in the Tampa Bay area are emptier than expected this fall. 

Pinellas County Schools have already lost about 4,000 students compared to last year, and Hillsborough reports a more than 7,000 student decline from last year.

Because Florida funds public schools at $9,130 per student, even small enrollment drops lead to big budget hits. Pinellas reports about $23 million less in funding this year.

Dig deeper:

Union leaders are pointing to several factors that are leading to the decline:

  • Population decline: Rising housing costs and fewer young families in Pinellas County.
  • Homeschooling growth: Some companies are marketing at-home online programs to parents.
  • State vouchers: Parents can use public funds for private schools, diverting students away from traditional classrooms.

What's next:

Districts may need to shuffle teachers to schools with higher enrollment. Some campuses could face closures if the trend continues.

The Source: This story is based on interviews with the presidents of the teachers’ unions in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, as well as public enrollment and funding data. 

