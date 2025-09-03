Hillsborough commissioners looking into building ice rink, hockey facility on MOSI property

The Brief Hillsborough County commissioners are exploring the idea of building an ice rink and hockey complex on the MOSI property. The facility would add to a 174,000-square-foot indoor sports complex already approved for development. MOSI's CEO said the museum could become the centerpiece of a newly revitalized University Area.



Big changes could soon be coming to the land surrounding Tampa’s Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI), as Hillsborough County commissioners look into building a privately funded ice rink and hockey facility on the property.

What we know:

During their meeting Wednesday, commissioners voted unanimously to evaluate whether such a project is feasible. The rink could be an addition to the large indoor sports complex already in the works.

READ: 'Broader than Broadway' uses theater, music to help students build confidence

MOSI sits on 74 acres of county-owned land, but currently uses only seven. Commissioners said the unused land presents a major opportunity to further invest in the rapidly developing University Area.

"This could be a great opportunity to see if we can invest," said Commissioner Chris Boles, who proposed the idea.

What they're saying:

"More places to go, more places to eat, more places to play in walking distance is a fantastic thing," Smith said.

MORE: Hillsborough County leaders share impact of school zone speed cameras

The ice facility would complement plans already in motion. In May, commissioners approved a 174,000-square-foot indoor sports complex to be built on MOSI’s land. That complex would include 12 basketball courts and 24 volleyball courts.

Commissioner Ken Hagan, who has been pushing for sports tourism projects in the area for more than a decade, said the economic potential is significant.

"When you consider the additional revenue that'll be brought in from hotel tax revenue, sales tax revenue, property tax revenue," Hagan said, "it’s only upside."

Smith said the vision for the area has come into focus since MOSI opened its new planetarium, now the second-largest in the country, earlier this year.

READ: Demolition of Tampa's Robles Park Village slated to make way for new mixed-income community

"The sports facility, maybe an ice complex, retail and restaurant, all of that puts MOSI at the center of what should be a new downtown," he said.

What's next:

The county could soon begin feasibility studies to determine if the hockey and skating facility can be built with private funding. Meanwhile, plans for the main indoor sports complex continue moving forward. Hagan said the hope is for the project to be completed in 2028.

Smith said museum attendance is already up 30-50% this year, and those numbers are expected to climb.

"By the time any of these projects really comes to fruition, MOSI will be seeing several hundred thousand visitors a year," he said.

Commissioners said the vision is not just about one project — but about creating a destination.

MORE: Busch Gardens closing Stanley Falls Flume after 52 years

"I envision our development at MOSI being a Midtown, if you will," Hagan said. "And when you couple that with what’s going on at USF and the golf course development, the area is going to be completely transformed in the next few years."

This would be the latest in a series of projects transforming Tampa’s University Area: USF is building a new football stadium; the University Mall is being redeveloped into a mixed-use neighborhood; and at least two hotels are planned to handle the expected increase in visitors.

It’s not yet clear if the ice rink would open alongside the main sports complex in 2028. But if approved, it would be another step toward turning the MOSI property into a year-round hub for science, sports and community activity.