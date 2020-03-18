Tampa Bay area teachers, students prepare to go online

article

Olga Clawson is getting ready for double duty. She’s both a mother and a teacher. “I’m doing this and I’m going to still be teaching my third-grade students online,” Clawson explained.

Clawson has transformed an upstairs sitting area in her home into a classroom, but thousands of parents don’t know how they’ll manage to work with their kids out of school because of COVID-19 concerns.

“Teachers are shirking off their spring break right now to do training so that they’re better prepared to deliver those lessons next week,” says Rob Kriete, president of the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association.

He advises parents to create a quiet learning environment. “Get rid of all the distractions,” Kriete said. “Make sure there’s a quiet place, a phone-free and television free spot.”

Kriete said teachers will make videos and other learning tools to deliver to students on platforms they’re already familiar with.

School system officials advise parents and students to check your district’s website. They said a lot of information will be rolled out as spring break wraps up and Monday approaches.

“It’s not going to be perfect,” said Michael Grego, Pinellas County Schools Superintendent. But, he said it will be a quality substitute for normal learning in schools.

Clawson said, “I’m sure that we can get through this together.” She wants parents and teachers to have patience and good attitudes.

