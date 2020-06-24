Tampa Bay Comic Con organizers reverse course, cancel 2020 event

article

The organizers of Tampa Bay Comic Con say they've changed their minds about holding the 2020 contention in July.

Last month, con officials told FOX 13 News they were confident the event could go on at the Tampa Contention Center, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. But a lot has changed since then.

With 22 straight days of large case increases in the Bay Area and Florida, the city of Tampa and the convention's organizers said they do "not feel comfortable featuring Tampa Bay Comic Convention 2020."

Anyone who pre-ordered tickets or purchased booth or table space for the July convention will have their purchase applied to the 2021 convention, which is now planned for July 30-August 1.

This year was going to be the 10th Tampa Bay Comic Con, but organizers said they will have to postpone the celebration until next year.

"We sincerely apologize to those that were looking forward to attending TBCC 2020. Hopefully, 2021 will allow us to once again freely gather with friends and family. Hopefully, 2021 will be a better year for the world," TBCC said in a statement.