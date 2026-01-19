Tampa Bay communities gather for major MLK Day parades

The Brief Two major MLK Day parades are happening today in Tampa and St. Petersburg, drawing tens of thousands of people across the Bay Area. Both celebrations feature venerated marching bands, dancers, and tributes to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.



Communities across the Tampa Bay area are coming together today to honor the life, work, and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., with two of the region’s largest MLK Day parades taking place in Tampa and St. Petersburg.

Tens of thousands of people attend MLK Day celebrations across the Bay Area every year, making today one of the biggest days of community events and reflection.

St. Petersburg MLK Day Parade

One of the nation’s longest running MLK Day parades kicks off on Monday morning in downtown St. Petersburg.

The theme for the 39th Annual St. Pete MLK Parade is "The Power of A Dream." The parade features two distinguished HBCU marching bands from Tuskegee University and Alabama A&M University.

The parade also includes a special appearance by the Wendell Scott Foundation, showcasing an historic race car that honors the legacy of Wendell Scott, the first African American driver to win at NASCAR’s highest level.

Organizers estimate the St. Petersburg parade is the largest MLK Day parade in the Tampa Bay area, drawing roughly 65,000 attendees.

The parade route travels east to west along 1st Avenue through downtown St. Petersburg and ends at Tropicana Field.

Timeline:

Parking for the St. Petersburg MLK Day Parade is free at Tropicana Field. The parade runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can also click here to find downtown parking locations.

Tampa MLK Day Parade

In Tampa, festivities begin at noon at Cuscaden Park (2900 N. 15th Street), followed by a parade that travels a two-mile route through East Tampa and ends at Middleton High School.

The City of Tampa MLK Parade is headlined by the Bethune Cookman University Marching Wildcats and the Edward Waters University Marching Band.

Organizers say the parade will feature more than 100 high school marching bands, along with floats, motorcycles, horses, and dance groups from across the region.

The 2026 theme is Courage is Contagious, a nod to the bold steps Dr. King and others took to ensure civil rights for all people.

"We are giving honor to those who have demonstrated courage in the face of adversity, challenged the status quo, and inspired others to create a better world," said Howard Harris, the Foundation vice president. "The Civil Rights Movement was built on the foundation of courage."