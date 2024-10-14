Tampa Bay Downs delays 2024 opening

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News:

Tampa Bay Downs has announced that it has pushed back the opening day of the backstretch to Monday, Nov. 4, because of lingering standing water on the track and damage to barn roofs caused by Hurricane Milton.

Despite the delay in opening the backstretch, the track remains on schedule to begin its 2024-2025 meet on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Hurricanes Milton and Helene struck Florida’s western coast over the past two weeks, bringing unprecedented amounts of rain and wind to the region and leaving millions of Floridians with extensive damage to their homes and businesses .

"Our No. 1 objective is to provide them (horsemen) and their horses with a safe and suitable environment to prepare for competition," said Tampa Bay Downs General Manager Peter Berube.

Berube said he hopes the track’s reopening will bring a sense of normalcy to Tampans, who have been through the wringer the last two weeks.

"the return of Thoroughbred action will help restore a sense of normalcy and offer an enjoyable outlet for all concerned, as it has over the years," Berube said.

For more information on The Tampa Bay Downs 2024-2025 racing schedule, visit www.tampabaydowns.com .

