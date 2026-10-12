Rays fans bring playoff energy to downtown St. Pete for ALCS Game 1

The Brief Rays fans packed downtown St. Petersburg to cheer on Tampa Bay in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians. Ferg’s Sports Bar became a gathering spot for fans who couldn’t get tickets to the game. For one couple, supporting the Rays carries extra meaning after both their family and the team lost their homes to hurricanes.



"Troptober" is bringing playoff excitement back to downtown St. Petersburg, where Rays fans are showing their team spirit inside bars and through local art. As Tampa Bay faced the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, fans gathered at Ferg’s Sports Bar to cheer on their team.

Ferg’s Sports Bar Rays ALCS watch party

The backstory:

With tickets to the game hard to come by, Ferg’s Sports Bar offered fans a place to watch the action and celebrate the Rays’ postseason run.

Among those in the crowd were Kyle and Donna Malone, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary at the bar. The couple said they’re proud of how far the team has come and wanted to be there to support the Rays.

Downtown St. Petersburg playoff gathering

Big picture view:

For the Malones, this postseason carries a personal connection.

Donna Malone said their family lost its home to Hurricane Helene, while the Rays lost the roof of Tropicana Field during the 2024 hurricane season.

"We had to move everything and then the Rays lost their roof, so we're here supporting. We want them to win so badly. They lost their home the way we lost ours," Donna Malone said.

Local artist Rays artwork

Dig deeper:

The Rays spirit is also showing up in local art.

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Just off 1st Avenue North, artist Rasta Taylor, owner of 1 of 1 Customs, creates one-of-a-kind pieces inspired by the team, including a fiberglass heart and yard posts featuring Rays players.

The artwork offers another way for fans to show their pride throughout downtown St. Pete during the playoff run.

ALCS Game 2 schedule

What's next:

The Rays’ postseason continues with Game 2 of the ALCS, scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday.