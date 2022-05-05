Tampa Bay Rays game benefits Chron's & Colitis Foundation

article

Crohn's and colitis are diseases impacting the digestive tract. The immune system attacks it, as if it's a foreign object.

FOX 13 is teaming up with the Tampa Bay Rays to help fight back.

Special $25 seats are on sale for the Rays vs. White Sox game on Sunday, June 5 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. $5 from each ticket will go to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.

For information about tickets, you email GroupSales@RaysBaseball.com.