Tampa Bay Rays to hold huge yard sale at the Trop

Have you ever wondered, "I wish I had gotten one of those Ben Zobrist ‘Zorilla’ bobbleheads?" Okay, maybe that’s too long ago, but how about a Brandon Lowe cereal bowl? Or is there a specific Rays ball cap or jersey you saw at the team store that’s no longer around?

Well, the Rays might just have made your day. There’s a chance, just a chance, that what you’re looking for is in storage at the Rays facility.

On Saturday, May 31, that inventory will be available in a yard sale. Not just any Saturday yard sale, but a Rays baseball yard sale at Tropicana Field complete with hot dogs, face painting and the ever-popular Rays DJ spinning tracks to set the mood.

Look for the rare, and maybe not so rare, finds in Lot 7 as the Rays team has their 75,000-item inventory set up for sale.

This is a "pre-construction" sale to benefit the Rays Baseball Foundation. The repairs to the Trop are expected to begin in June as the venue gets ready for a new roof and then repairs to the interior.

Access to the yard sale begins at 10 a.m. for season ticket holders and at 11 a.m. for other fans in attendance.

Fans can purchase a $20 bag to fill with the items they pick up at the sale.

Each bag comes with a voucher to claim a pair of tickets to select 2025 season home games.

