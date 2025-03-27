Tampa Bay Rays Opening Day: What weather should fans expect?

The Brief The Tampa Bay Rays' 2025 season may be impacted by Florida's unpredictable weather because the team will now be playing at an outdoor facility. The Tampa Bay Rays' new home for the 2025 season is George M. Steinbrenner Field. The roof of Tropicana Field was destroyed during Hurricane Milton.



The weather for the Tampa Bay Rays' first game of the 2025 Major League Baseball season is expected to be ideal on Friday.

The backstory:

The Rays will play their 2025 season at George M. Steinbrenner Field because the roof of the team's former home, Tropicana Field, was destroyed by strong winds during Hurricane Milton.

Steinbrenner Field is home to the New York Yankees Spring Training Facility. However, the Tampa Bay team transformed the field by installing 3,000 pieces of Rays branding. Yankees-branded stores were also replaced with Rays' team shops.

What does a new field mean for the Rays?

Why you should care:

Opening Day of the 2025 MLB season is Thursday, but the Rays and the Colorado Rockies will open the season on Friday instead.

The MLB adjusted the Rays' schedule to put fewer games in the heat of Florida's rainy season since Steinbrenner Field is an outdoor facility.

Opening Day forecast

FOX 13 Meteorologist Nash Rhodes says it will be breezy with plenty of sunshine during Game 1 at Steinbrenner Field. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

"But otherwise it's this weekend, you'll need to be paying attention to things specifically on Sunday. I do think we'll be tracking some showers and thunderstorms in the region," shared Rhodes.

