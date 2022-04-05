Tampa Bay Rays prepare for start of the upcoming season after MLB lockout ends

article

It's a big week ahead for the Tampa Bay Rays – the action at Tropicana Field is firing up once again with an exhibition game Wednesday and the team’s home opener Friday.

They were dusting off the seats inside the Trop Tuesday morning as the team unveiled new food for the concession stands and restaurant areas.

With the delayed season and the MLB lockout – the team will not have their usual Fan Fest to open the season with their usual day of games and interaction with players.

Despite no Fan Fest this year, the team said there will still be some giveaways this season and some promotional nights.