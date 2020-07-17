Tampa Bay Rays to fill ballpark with cardboard cutouts of fans

article

Even though Ray’s fans can’t cheer on their favorite team in person, their smiling faces can still be in the stands at Tropicana Field.

On Friday, the team announced it will place Rays fan cutouts throughout the stadium for the 2020 regular season to provide atmosphere and fun at the ballpark.

The Rays say the cardboard cutouts will be installed in waves depending on when fans submit their photos. They added that the cutouts may be repositioned if fans are allowed back in the stadium.

The cardboard cutouts are $60 and $40 for season ticket holders.

The team offers photo guidelines on its website and won’t produce cutouts that have:

-Commercial advertisements, including slogans, websites and phone numbers.

-Social media handles and hashtags.

-Offensive or negative references to any MLB team.

-Names of any MLB players.

-Statements or endorsements of political candidates.

-Third-party logos/branding

The Rays say fans may even see their cutout on TV when the season begins.

MLB has also announced they will pump in crowd noise from video games to fill the otherwise quiet stadium.

For more information and to purchase a cardboard cutout, visit https://www.mlb.com/rays/fans/cut-outs.