Tampa Bay area tourism industry preparing for major spring break travel

Spring break is around the corner and it is big business for the tourism industry across the Tampa Bay region.

Peak days at Tampa International Airport between March and mid-April are busier than the holidays.

TPA is expecting more than 90,000 passengers on peak days, like weekends. To put that into perspective, TPA sees an average of 60,000 passengers per day.

Spring break is big business for tourism in all facets. Hotels are starting to see an influx in bookings, generating a lot of local revenue.

"They pay a bed tax, and part of that bed tax helps renourish our beaches, but it also helps us provide messaging about our destination and the great things we have to offer here in our community," said Robin Miller, the president and CEO of the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce. "It’s not just about a hotel, it’s about keeping a museum open; it’s about keeping that shirt store open or that little gift shop that you love as a resident because you need a gift for your family member."

Hotels say recent weather in the Midwest and Northeast has inspired people to look toward the Sunshine State and Tampa Bay to get out of the cold.

"Snowstorms come up, and the phones ring crazy, and that’s exactly what we’ve seen over the last three weeks. I’m sorry for the folks dealing with the snow up north, but we’re happy to welcome you down here," said Clyde Smith, the general manager of the Bilmar Beach Resort.

The Clearwater Police Department says it starts ramping up patrols during the Spring break travel period so everyone can enjoy their fun in the sun safely.