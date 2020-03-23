Tampa Bay YMCAs offering childcare for medical workers, first responders

Finding childcare is difficult in the best of circumstances and as the novel coronavirus pandemic upends many aspects of American life, the families of medical workers and first responders may suffer even more.

YMCAs around the Tampa Bay are closed to the public through May 8 so they may offer childcare to essential workers.

Starting Monday, 21 YMCA locations around Tampa Bay began offering all-day youth relief care.

Healthcare workers, emergency response professionals, and other essential workers in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Citrus and Hernando counties can receive childcare at one of the locations below.

In Hillsborough and East Pasco counties, qualified employees may register at https://www.tampaymca.org/relief-care.

In West Pasco, Pinellas, Hernando and Citrus counties, qualified employees may register at https://bit.ly/3daGnjB.

In St. Petersburg, qualified employees may register at http://www.stpeteymca.org/childcare/youth-relief-care-for-essential-workers/.

The tentative care schedule is as follows: 6:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- March 23-27, March 30-April 3, April 6-10, April 13-17, April 20-24, April 27-May 1, May 4-8.

Advertisement

The cost will be $125 per week (No child is turned away due to inability to pay. Please inquire about financial aid.)

Tampa:

- Bob Gilbertson Central City Family YMCA, 110 E. Palm Ave.

- Bob Sierra North Tampa YMCA Youth & Family Center, 4015 Ragg Rd.

- Campo Family YMCA, 3414 Culbreath Road

- East Pasco Family YMCA, 37301 Chapel Hill Lp.

- New Tampa Family YMCA, 16221 Compton Drive

- North Brandon Family YMCA, 3097 S. Kingsway Rd.

- Northwest Hillsborough Family YMCA, 8950 W. Waters Ave.

- Plant City Family YMCA, 1507 YMCA Place

- South Tampa Family YMCA, 4411 S. Himes Ave.

Gibsonton:

- Spurlino Family YMCA At Big Bend Road, 9650 Old Big Bend Rd.

Riverview:

- YMCA Camp Cristina, 9840 Balm Riverview Rd.

Lecanto:

- Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA, 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Hwy.

Clearwater:

- Clearwater YMCA, 1005 S. Highland Ave.

Trinity:

- James P. Gills Family YMCA, 8411 Photonics Drive

Palm Harbor:

- Greater Palm Harbor YMCA, 1600 16th St.

- North Pinellas YMCA, 4550 Village Center Drive

Spring Hill:

- Hernando County YMCA, 1300 Mariner Blvd

St. Petersburg:

- Jim & Heather Gills YMCA, 3200 1st Ave. South

- YMCA At Lealman Exchange, 5175 45th St. North

Largo:

- Bardmoor YMCA, 8495 Bryan Dairy Rd.

- Greater Ridgecrest YMCA, 1801 119th St. N

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map