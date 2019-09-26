Tampa boy, a partial-hand amputee, throws first pitch at Tampa Bay Rays game

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Baseball dreams came true Wednesday night for Landon Marazon, a 10-year-old who lost part of his hand in an ATV accident. He got to throw out the first pitch at Wednesday night's Tampa Bay Rays Game against the New York Yankees.

"I'm excited. I mean it's my first big-league first pitch," Landon said.

Baseball was a feat he and his family weren't sure would be possible after he lost part of his hand in an ATV accident last year.

"He was like, 'I still wanna play. I want to figure it out.' As soon as we were out of the hospital, within weeks, that boy was back at the field learning how to throw a ball one-handed [and] catch a ball one-handed," said Nicole Marazon, Landon's mom.

The first pitch is a memory he will never forget.

"It'll be something that I will cherish for the rest of my life -- to watch my son walk out there and to have this experience to throw out the first pitch and to know this is something he has dreamed about it since, I hate to say it, but since the accident," Marazon said.

Landon was riding on an all-terrain vehicle when it flipped over, pinning him underneath. His mom was able to rock it enough for him to slip out, and he was flown to Tampa General Hospital.

"It's 18 months that I never want to have to re-encounter. We've grown from it. We've learned a lot," Marazon said.

Landon now has a compression sleeve to fit his baseball glove custom-made by Wilson just for him.

"If you end your passion, it's gonna end, but if you don't end it. You can do anything," Landon said.

Landon is a member of the Audie Expo baseball team from Lakewood Ranch. His team was also at the game Wednesday to cheer him on.