Tampa breaks ground on new affordable housing towers in the West River development

Tampa city officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday to kick off construction of two new residential towers with affordable housing units as part of the West River redevelopment.

"We are doing all that we can to ensure that everyone has a roof over their head in our community. And so, it's difficult work, but we're up for the challenge. And we're working hard every day," mayor Jane Castor said.

As part of a large, multi-phase redevelopment plan, construction crews are working on four towers of affordable housing units between Willow Ave. and Delaware Ave. off Main St.

"If you saw this site, what it used to look like before, you would not recognize to the extent which we’ve accomplished," David Iloanya, Tampa Housing Authority’s director of real estate development, said.

Work on the Canopy at West River Towers 1 and 2 is almost done.

To kick off construction on the Canopy at West River Towers 3 and 4, officials with the Tampa Housing Authority, city of Tampa, and the Related Urban Development Group held a ceremony Thursday.

"We really need housing at every single level. And so, the more that we can produce here in Tampa from market rate down to affordable, it's all needed. And so, we're doing what we can to fulfill those needs," Castor told FOX 13.

Towers 3 and 4 will include 188 total units serving families earning from 22% to 80% of the local average medium income. Expected to be completed in November 2025, the residential buildings will include a parking garage and amenities, such as a fitness center and a library/tech lab.

In 2017, the city tore down the North Boulevard Homes Public Housing Project to make way for this new development.

"The families that used to live here will have the opportunity to come back. And they’re coming back to something better and greater," Hillsborough County commissioner Gwen Myers said.

According to officials, there are 13,000 Hillsborough County families on Tampa Housing Authority’s waitlist, looking for affordable homes.

"It’s also an uphill battle because if you look at the reality of it, we need 26,000 affordable homes today in the city of Tampa. So, we are making progress. We are working as hard as we can to ensure that everyone has a roof over their head," Castor said.

Future construction plans of the West River development include building a park that will connect this community to downtown.

